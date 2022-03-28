Plian (PI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.07 Million

Plian (PI) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Plian has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $142,657.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00036207 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00110658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 855,124,906 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.