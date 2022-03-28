WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 211,226 shares.The stock last traded at $44.31 and had previously closed at $44.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

