AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 5.7%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.94. 5,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,985,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.