AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 5.7%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.94. 5,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,985,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.
About AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.