Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) were up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.41. Approximately 25,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,426,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Several analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,770,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,857,167.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after buying an additional 111,510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,938,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

