Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 875 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,990. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

