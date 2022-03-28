Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.27. The stock had a trading volume of 112,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,208. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.45. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.82 and a 1-year high of $68.86.

