Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,208. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.82 and a twelve month high of $68.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.45.

