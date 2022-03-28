Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 875 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $120.15. 5,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,990. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.15 and a 200 day moving average of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.