JUST Trading 21.6% Higher Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, JUST has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $450.31 million and approximately $248.79 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00048370 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.46 or 0.07088822 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,511.01 or 0.99807660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

