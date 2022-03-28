Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.89 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $159,071.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00277242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012806 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001039 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001365 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

