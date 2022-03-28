Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley Financial

Equities research analysts at B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDR. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.38.

TSE:EDR traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,086. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$4.28 and a one year high of C$9.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

