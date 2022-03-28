Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

EXAS traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $66.67. The company had a trading volume of 842,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,845. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $82.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

