Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 381 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Eaton by 27.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in Eaton by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 163,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Eaton stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.18. 1,179,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,229. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $136.31 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.