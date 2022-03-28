$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,633. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 311.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

