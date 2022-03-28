Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Acquires C$18,270.00 in Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,943,928.

Shares of Pan Global Resources stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 75,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,862. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.76. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$135.65 million and a P/E ratio of -13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Pan Global Resources (Get Rating)

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

