Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Acquires C$18,270.00 in Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,943,928.
Shares of Pan Global Resources stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 75,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,862. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.76. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$135.65 million and a P/E ratio of -13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
