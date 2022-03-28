Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $5.20

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.05. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 80,349 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008,887 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,645,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 124,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after buying an additional 240,975 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 719.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 1,771,334 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $8,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

