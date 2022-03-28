Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Gap Down to $17.91

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.91, but opened at $17.34. Invesco DB Oil Fund shares last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 27,478 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 606.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 118,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 102,125 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

