LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

LEG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €134.00 ($147.25) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($170.33) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($174.51) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €142.61 ($156.72).

Shares of LEG stock traded up €0.30 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €104.20 ($114.51). 175,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €112.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €120.98. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($108.24).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

