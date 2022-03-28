Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Down to $9.64

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $9.31. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 72,702 shares trading hands.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 145,232.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 105.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 35,097 shares during the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

