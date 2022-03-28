NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJGet Rating) has been given a €36.00 ($39.56) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.75 ($44.78).

NOEJ traded down €1.22 ($1.34) on Monday, hitting €26.08 ($28.66). 131,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €25.80 ($28.35) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($54.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of €30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

