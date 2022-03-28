JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) received a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 94.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on JOST Werke in a research note on Monday.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

Shares of ETR:JST traded down €1.80 ($1.98) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €38.00 ($41.76). The stock had a trading volume of 61,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.44. The company has a market cap of $566.20 million and a P/E ratio of 11.80. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €35.45 ($38.96) and a 1 year high of €57.80 ($63.52). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.29.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.