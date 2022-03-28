Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Down to $35.70

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.70, but opened at $33.96. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 235 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,783 shares of company stock valued at $254,708. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

