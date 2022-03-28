Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.02. Cronos Group shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 70,176 shares traded.

CRON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a current ratio of 19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 154.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

