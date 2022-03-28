IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.
Shares of IGM stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$45.26. 8,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,195. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$37.98 and a 12-month high of C$51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$10.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.52.
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08. The company had revenue of C$902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$894.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.6599997 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$503,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,224,407.25.
IGM Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
