IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Shares of IGM stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$45.26. 8,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,195. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$37.98 and a 12-month high of C$51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$10.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.52.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08. The company had revenue of C$902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$894.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.6599997 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.00.

In related news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$503,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,224,407.25.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

