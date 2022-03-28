$3.38 EPS Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20. D.R. Horton posted earnings per share of $2.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $15.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.18 to $17.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.13 to $20.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.40. 11,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $75.53 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

