Standard Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $3.09 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $1.87 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00048370 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.46 or 0.07088822 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,511.01 or 0.99807660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.