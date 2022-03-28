Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€174.00” Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) received a €174.00 ($191.21) target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($163.74) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €160.25 ($176.10).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €119.65 ($131.48). 412,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €133.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €136.35. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a 1 year high of €130.85 ($143.79).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.