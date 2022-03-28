Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.810-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLSN. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of NLSN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.13. 48,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,372,250. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1,010.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,156,000 after buying an additional 5,064,714 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,551,000 after buying an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,499,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 676,019 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 796,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 187,728 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nielsen by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

