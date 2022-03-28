Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,721 Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 608.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.15. 15,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,038. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

