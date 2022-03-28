AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,578,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,900,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

