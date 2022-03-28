Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $93.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.60. 23,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,734. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

