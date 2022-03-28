Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 102,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 10.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,749,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the fourth quarter valued at $24,580,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 38.4% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,623,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 450,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 80.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 526,207 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 34.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,091,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 278,895 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,672. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

