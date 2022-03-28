TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the February 28th total of 48,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of TESS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $102.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

