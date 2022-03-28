UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Down 70.9% in March

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UCBJY shares. Citigroup cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.83. 16,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,998. UCB has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

