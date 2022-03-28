Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Up 71.6% in March

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 175.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSMRF remained flat at $$28.81 during midday trading on Monday. Tsumura & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines, as well as Kampo powdered extracts; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

