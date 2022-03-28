Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $80.66, but opened at $77.28. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $76.93, with a volume of 6,679 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,710 shares of company stock valued at $38,529,393. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after buying an additional 183,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

