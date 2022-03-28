Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $176.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $465.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

