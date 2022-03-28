Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after buying an additional 1,126,598 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,803,000 after buying an additional 923,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after buying an additional 777,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 649,943 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $76.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,402 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average is $76.45. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

