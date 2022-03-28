Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 442,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

