ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $136.07 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 7.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $136,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $7,136,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

JPM stock opened at $141.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $419.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

