Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$7.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.54. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$6.99 and a 12-month high of C$9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$209.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total transaction of C$98,040.00. Also, Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total transaction of C$347,233.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 457,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,648,184.68. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 202,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,369 and have sold 66,413 shares valued at $523,974.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

