Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases 275 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

V opened at $218.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $418.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.69 and its 200 day moving average is $216.20. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.