Plaza Retail REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE:PLZ.UN opened at C$5.05 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a one year low of C$3.90 and a one year high of C$5.08. The company has a market cap of C$514.17 million and a P/E ratio of 5.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$5.65 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

