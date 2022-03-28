Qbao (QBT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,862.00

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Qbao has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $333,989.00 and $33,862.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QBTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.