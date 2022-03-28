Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.620-$0.660 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.02.

Shares of ACHC stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,093. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

