Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,469 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

