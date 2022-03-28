Analysts Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) PT at $211.83

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE SUI traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,355. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $148.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average is $192.28.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

