Analysts Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Price Target at $211.83

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Sun Communities has a one year low of $148.41 and a one year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 18.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,077,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.