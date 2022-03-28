Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives $46.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS PWCDF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.41. 19,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,459. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

