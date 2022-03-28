Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

TSE:KMP.UN traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$21.65. 32,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,619. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.35. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$18.42 and a 1-year high of C$24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

